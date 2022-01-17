This Unlikely Find in Derbyshire Leads Back to Parkgate

Published: 17th January 2022 13:22

Moving in to a four hundred-year-old cottage, Kirstie Greaves randomly found a school photograph from Mostyn House, Parkgate, taken in 1938.

Kirstie came across the framed image, having recently moved in to her cottage, in the village of Findern, Derbyshire. She first showcased the find on social media just after Christmas 2021.

Kirstie has no known association with Parkgate or the Neston area, or indeed Mostyn House School.

Do you recognise a face in this picture? Can you add a small puzzle piece, to uncover the history behind this once-cherished, framed photograph?

Close-ups of the photograph have been captured, in sections, please let us know if you would like to view them.

Kirstie has stated that they have no attachment with the photograph and would be happy to send it on to a local group who may wish to become caretaker.

This is a lovely find, thank you for sharing it with us Kirstie.

