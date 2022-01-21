COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 21st January 2022 14:37

In line with national averages, the number of cases recorded locally is falling and has more than halved in one week.



155 cases were recorded locally between Saturday, 8 January and Friday, 14 January 2022. That is less than half of the total for the week prior, which was a total of 392 COVID-19 cases (the breakdown for 1st to 7th January, is shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 38 (94)

Neston - 43 (105)

Parkgate - 41 (110)

Willaston & Thornton - 33 (83)

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 774, down from 2,023 and is lowest in Willaston & Thornton, where the rate per 100,000 is 684.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

