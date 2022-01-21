  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 21st January 2022 14:37

In line with national averages, the number of cases recorded locally is falling and has more than halved in one week.

155 cases were recorded locally between Saturday, 8 January and Friday, 14 January 2022. That is less than half of the total for the week prior, which was a total of 392 COVID-19 cases (the breakdown for 1st to 7th January, is shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 38 (94)

Neston - 43 (105)

Parkgate - 41 (110)

Willaston & Thornton - 33 (83)

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 774, down from 2,023 and is lowest in Willaston & Thornton, where the rate per 100,000 is 684.

Data by ward can be found here.

Testing

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies