Ness Neighbours will Meet Again in March

Published: 21st January 2022 20:27

There will be no coffee morning in Ness Village Hall in February.

In view of recent uncertainties around COVID-19 regulations, regrettably it has been decided to cancel the planned Ness Neighbours coffee morning on Tuesday, 1st February.

The good news is that our coffee mornings will resume on Tuesday, 1st March.

Coffee, tea and cakes will be served in Ness Village Hall as usual, between 10am and 12pm, costing only £3 per head.

1st March is of course St David's Day and so you may wish to fashion daffodils.

As always, all are very welcome.

See the October 2021 update by clicking here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.