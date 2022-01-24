  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
The Joy of the Neston Village Fair is Back in July

Published: 24th January 2022 15:59

The Neston Village Fair Committee are pleased to announce the return of the Village Fair, to be held on Saturday, 2 July.

Neston Village Fair 2019Photo by Bernard Rose Photography.

We will once again be showcasing local organisations and charities, with lots of entertainment, attractions, good food and drink on offer.

It will however need volunteers from the local community, both before and on the day, so please come forward so we can plan with the confidence that we will have sufficient help to run it.

For more information please contact us through the Neston Village Fair Facebook profile or contact the Chairman, Keith Moores, on 07940 542324.

Neston Village FairThe Rose Queen and her attendants at the 2019 Neston Village Fair

To remind yourself of the wonderful fairs held pre-pandemic, and to peruse the many fantastic photographs, take a look at the listings on our Neston Village Fair page here.

 

 

