Vikings and Apple Pie Served Up in January to Members of the Neston Probus Club

Published: 26th January 2022 20:10

At January's dinner, the Club enjoyed steak pie and an interesting presentation on Wirral's Viking heritage.

Whilst ensuring members remained socially distanced by reducing the number of people sitting at each table, we enjoyed an excellent lunch of steak pie was served, followed by apple pie with custard, tea and coffee. Then after the monthly raffle, members enjoyed an interesting presentation by Dave Allen of the Conservation Areas Wirral on Wirral's Viking heritage and the battle of Brunanburh (Bromborough) in AD937.



The Battle of Brunanburh was fought in 937 between Æthelstan, King of England, and an alliance of Olaf Guthfrithson, King of Dublin; Constantine II, King of Scotland, and Owain, King of Strathclyde. The battle is often cited as the point of origin for English nationalism: historians such as Michael Livingston argue that: "the men who fought and died on that field forged a political map of the future that remains [in modernity], arguably making the Battle of Brunanburh one of the most significant battles in the long history not just of England, but of the whole of the British Isles."

Æthelstan's victory preserved the unity of England. The historian Æthelweard wrote around 975 that: "the fields of Britain were consolidated into one, there was peace everywhere, and abundance of all things". Alfred Smyth has called the battle: "the greatest single battle in Anglo-Saxon history before Hastings".



We enjoyed the attendance of one new member to be, as did he, and If you are a retired or partially retired professional, business person who have been engaged in a managerial or supervisory position and would like to meet new and interesting people, why not join us. You can come along on a no obligation basis, to meet our members, have lunch and enjoy an after-lunch presentation.

Our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

