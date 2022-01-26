Neston Flower Society Welcome Chelsea Flow Show Gold Medallist

Published: 26th January 2022 20:45

The January meeting of the Society was blooming marvellous and the next is on the calendar Thursday, 17 February.

At our AGM in January the Chairman presented a cheque to Northern Lights Charity.

We then welcomed Don Billington, a Gold Medalist at Chelsea and other Shows, with his informative and amusing talk on Bromeliads; exotic house plants. Don's collection can be seen at Walton Hall, Warrington.

Our next meeting is Thursday, 17 February at the United Reformed Church in Neston when the demonstrator will be Julie Pearson from Bolton with her talk named ' It's a Little Crafty'.

Why not join us? The membership fee is £25 per year and includes ten demonstrations. We try to provide innovative demonstrators from various parts of the country, maybe you could win one of their designs. Visitors are also welcome, the cost is £5.

