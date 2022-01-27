  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Learn with Amber Button's Varied Range of Free Courses

Published: 27th January 2022 16:02

Courses to propel your career forwards, whatever your situation, that are free of charge to attend. 

Amber Button Community Interest Company want you to know about their latest programme of courses.

Never Stop Learning

Wellbeing for All

Starting Monday 31 January, learners completing the course get a free shopping bag of healthier food. Taking place at Willaston Farm, Heath Lane, CH64 1TP.

Crafts for Wellbeing

Starting Monday 31 January, at Willaston Farm.

Gel Nails with Nail Art

Starting Tuesday 1 February 9.30am to 2.30pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), Burton Road CH64 9RE. Free gel nail starter kit for learners completing the course.

Work Club

A new look Work Club relaunches Wednesday 2 February at NCYC, with free tea and toast. It's a rolling programme where a CV and covering letter are created for participants. Ten printed copies and saved on memory stick, free to take away.

Enterprise Skills

Set up a practice beauty salon. Course starts Wednesday 2 February, at NCYC.

Hygge for Confidence

Starting Thursday 3 February, at NCYC.

Made Up!

Make-up course Monday 28 February at NCYC. Free make-up brush set for learners completing the course.

Women into Work

Starting Wednesday 2 March at NCYC. Free tablet for learners completing the course. See the poster below for more details.

Basic Volunteer Course

Starting Wednesday 16 March for a total of six sessions. Free tablet for learners completing the course.

Women into Work poster.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies