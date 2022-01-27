Learn with Amber Button's Varied Range of Free Courses

Published: 27th January 2022 16:02

Courses to propel your career forwards, whatever your situation, that are free of charge to attend.

Amber Button Community Interest Company want you to know about their latest programme of courses.

Wellbeing for All

Starting Monday 31 January, learners completing the course get a free shopping bag of healthier food. Taking place at Willaston Farm, Heath Lane, CH64 1TP.

Crafts for Wellbeing

Starting Monday 31 January, at Willaston Farm.

Gel Nails with Nail Art

Starting Tuesday 1 February 9.30am to 2.30pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), Burton Road CH64 9RE. Free gel nail starter kit for learners completing the course.

Work Club

A new look Work Club relaunches Wednesday 2 February at NCYC, with free tea and toast. It's a rolling programme where a CV and covering letter are created for participants. Ten printed copies and saved on memory stick, free to take away.

Enterprise Skills

Set up a practice beauty salon. Course starts Wednesday 2 February, at NCYC.

Hygge for Confidence

Starting Thursday 3 February, at NCYC.

Made Up!

Make-up course Monday 28 February at NCYC. Free make-up brush set for learners completing the course.

Women into Work

Starting Wednesday 2 March at NCYC. Free tablet for learners completing the course. See the poster below for more details.

Basic Volunteer Course

Starting Wednesday 16 March for a total of six sessions. Free tablet for learners completing the course.

