Breathing New Life in to Parkgate's Old Baths Thanks to Partnership Project

Published: 31st January 2022 10:04

The project aims to deliver a makeover to The Old Baths site, that will be as popular with today's visitors as the two baths were with Mostyn House schoolchildren back in 1923.

When the headmaster of Mostyn House School, Mr A G Grenfell, opened the two pools in 1923, initially for the school but also open to the paying public, seawater was pumped and filtered from the estuary to fill them.

After the war and subsequent concerted efforts by the local people to keep them open, the baths became unviable to run and have been filled in and used as a car park since 1950.

Now, thanks to a partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council's Rural Localities team, Neston Town Council, The Parkgate Society and RSPB, The Old Baths area of Parkgate is get a makeover.

The partnership will need to secure funding of around £60,000 for the project in order to develop these exciting improvement plans, which will hopefully be brought to life in Winter 2022.

The range of improvements are designed to provide a warm welcome for visitors. They include:

Improving access on paths and the approach road.

Removing overgrown non-native shrubs and also new planting.

Relocating information boards to increase the parking spaces available in the front car park.

Development of a wildflower meadow.

New seating with viewing areas over the marsh with information boards and murals.

Creating an area next to the front car park for event vehicles.

The site has a long and interesting history involving ship building, rope making and fishing, and the Parkgate Society is keen for the project to help to share this with visitors for many years to come.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of CWAC Council said: "Parkgate is a magnet for bird watchers, particularly at high tides and for visitors enjoying the promenade, famous Parkgate ice cream, cafés and restaurants.

"Improvements have previously been made at the Neston side of Parkgate with The Ropewalk Car Park and The Donkey Stand. This is an opportunity to improve the Old Baths area at the other end of Parkgate. I'm sure visitors and residents will enjoy the new improvements and the area will once again make a splash and attract people to spend their leisure time there in the great outdoors."

Residents can contact the Council's Locality Team with any questions about the improvement plans: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.