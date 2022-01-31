February Fabulous Five Offers from Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic

Published: 31st January 2022 10:55

Dedicate more time to self-care in February, the month of love, and enjoy some gorgeous offers.

Give yourself the gift of wellness, with one treatment or more, with one of the lovely beauty therapists at Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic on Parkgate Road.

Amazing range of treatments always available, to suit your budget and your pampering wishes.

February Fabulous Five



1. Vita Liberata Spray Tan

£18.00 (save £7.00)

2. Indian Head Massage

A deeply relaxing and soothing holistic massage to the back, neck, scalp and face

£25.00 (save £8.50)

3. Decléor French Facial

Cleanse, tone, exfoliation, massage, mask and moisturise

£35.00 (save £5.00)

4. Full Body Aromatherapy Massage

£39.00 (save £9.50)

5. Hopi Ear Candles

Gentle and relaxing treatment that helps remove ear wax blockages

£29.00 (save £4.50)

Book today by calling 0151 353 0093 or texting ​07984 400044.

Opening Hours

Tuesday 9am to 7pm

Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Thursday and Friday 9am to 6pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic

13 Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 9XF

t: 0151 353 0093

e: nestonhealthandbeauty@hotmail.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.