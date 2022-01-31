  • Bookmark this page

February Fabulous Five Offers from Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic

Published: 31st January 2022 10:55

Dedicate more time to self-care in February, the month of love, and enjoy some gorgeous offers.

Give yourself the gift of wellness, with one treatment or more, with one of the lovely beauty therapists at Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic on Parkgate Road.

Amazing range of treatments always available, to suit your budget and your pampering wishes.

Hopi Ear Candles

February Fabulous Five

1. Vita Liberata Spray Tan
£18.00 (save £7.00)

2. Indian Head Massage
A deeply relaxing and soothing holistic massage to the back, neck, scalp and face
£25.00 (save £8.50)

3. Decléor French Facial
Cleanse, tone, exfoliation, massage, mask and moisturise
£35.00 (save £5.00)

4. Full Body Aromatherapy Massage
£39.00 (save £9.50)

5. Hopi Ear Candles
Gentle and relaxing treatment that helps remove ear wax blockages
£29.00 (save £4.50)

Book today by calling 0151 353 0093 or texting ​07984 400044.

Opening Hours

Tuesday 9am to 7pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday and Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 9am to 5pm
(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Neston Natural Health & Beauty

Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic
13 Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 9XF

t: 0151 353 0093
e: nestonhealthandbeauty@hotmail.co.uk

