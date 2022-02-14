Could You be Parkgate Primary School's New Caretaker?

Published: 31st January 2022 12:30

Parkgate Primary School wish to appoint an enthusiastic, conscientious and self-motivated Caretaker to join our friendly and hardworking staff.

Caretaker - Permanent Contract - Part-time, 25 hours per week

AAAD5001 Grade 3 Salary: £18,198 - £18,933 Pro rata (£16,161 - £16,847)

Whilst experience of this particular role is not required, necessary skills needed include: the ability to maintain the school building and carry out minor repairs, liaise with contractors, responsible for site security systems and maintaining and monitoring Health and Safety standards.

Applicants need to have the ability to work split shifts during term time (7.30am to 9.30am and 3pm to 6pm). Cover for out of hours call hours and securing the building. After school events will also form part of this role.

Annual holiday is expected to be taken during school holiday periods and not during term time.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the school. Please telephone the school office on 0151 329 0361 to arrange an appointment.

To apply, contact the school office for the attention of Mrs Vicki Costain, School Business Manager, Parkgate Primary School, Brooklands Road, Parkgate, Neston, Cheshire, CH64 6SW for an application form or email admin@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk.

Our school community is committed to safeguarding and places the highest priority on keeping our children safe. Applicants for the post will be subject to stringent vetting and induction processes. Our safeguarding policy can be found on our school website by following this link.

Closing date: Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Interviews: week commencing 14 February 2022

Start date: As soon as possible

Parkgate County Primary School

Brooklands Road

Parkgate

Cheshire

CH64 6SW

