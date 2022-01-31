COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 31st January 2022 17:22

The number of cases recorded locally remains lower than previous weeks.

175 cases were recorded locally, between Wednesday, 19 January and Tuesday, 25th. This is a slight increase on the week 8th to 14th January 2022, when 155 cases were recorded (numbers for the earlier week are shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 41 (38)

Neston - 57 (43)

Parkgate - 26 (41)

Willaston & Thornton - 51 (33)

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 868, up from 774, and is lowest in Parkgate, where the rate per 100,000 is 534.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

