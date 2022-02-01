Introducing Auto Stop Centre Ltd for All of Your Mechanical Needs

Published: 1st February 2022 12:26

Auto Stop Centre at Two Mills have both the expertise and the facilities to take care of your vehicle.

Looking for a reliable, trustworthy garage? Auto Stop Centre have over 17 years extensive professional mechanic experience, and all the latest state of the art equipment.

Whether you need a service, MOT, wheel alignment, fault finding electrically and mechanically, carbon clean (maintenance/unblockling) or if your vehicle needs repairs or customisations, then we have both the expertise and the facilities to take care of your vehicle.﻿

We are here when you need us:

Servicing

MOT

Vehicle diagnostics

Electrical faults

General maintenance

Carbon clean specialists with latest flex fuel hy-carbon machine (add to any service from only £25)

Air Con specialist

Recovery service available from £40

Collection and drop off service available from £10 (free within local area Willaston, Neston, Little Neston)

Please call the office where we will be happy to help.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday 8am to 5pm

​Friday 8am to 4pm

Auto Stop Centre Ltd

Unit 5

Two Mills Farm

Welsh Road

CH1 6HT

t: 01244 881533 or 07484 544432

e: mattmoss@autostopcentre.co.uk

web: autostopcentre.co.uk

