Introducing Auto Stop Centre Ltd for All of Your Mechanical Needs

Published: 1st February 2022 12:26

Auto Stop Centre at Two Mills have both the expertise and the facilities to take care of your vehicle.

Looking for a reliable, trustworthy garage? Auto Stop Centre have over 17 years extensive professional mechanic experience, and all the latest state of the art equipment.

Whether you need a service, MOT, wheel alignment, fault finding electrically and mechanically, carbon clean (maintenance/unblockling) or if your vehicle needs repairs or customisations, then we have both the expertise and the facilities to take care of your vehicle.﻿

Auto Stop Centre Ltd

We are here when you need us:

  • Servicing
  • MOT
  • Vehicle diagnostics
  • Electrical faults
  • General maintenance
  • Carbon clean specialists with latest flex fuel hy-carbon machine (add to any service from only £25)
  • Air Con specialist
  • Recovery service available from £40
  • Collection and drop off service available from £10 (free within local area Willaston, Neston, Little Neston)

Please call the office where we will be happy to help.

Auto Stop Centre Ltd

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday 8am to 5pm
​Friday 8am to 4pm

Auto Stop Centre Ltd
Unit 5
Two Mills Farm
Welsh Road
CH1 6HT

t: 01244 881533 or 07484 544432
e: mattmoss@autostopcentre.co.uk

web: autostopcentre.co.uk

