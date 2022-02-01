  • Bookmark this page

Prehistoric Visitors Wow Neston Primary Schoolchildren, Making Memories to Last a Lifetime

Published: 1st February 2022 19:07

The members of Rotary's new Wirral & Neston Hub brought the impressive Jurassic Live roadshow to Neston Primary School last week.

Jurassic Live visit Neston Primary School.

Trevor Irvin, of the North Wales and Northwest EnglandPassport Club of Rotary, said: "We wanted to do something special for our Rotakids Club who have worked so hard over the past couple of years.

"A great afternoon enjoyed by all the children and staff at the school."

Trevor also expressed Rotary's thanks to Sam Foulkes and his hard working team at Jurassic Live, for devoting a day with his incredible dinosaurs.

Jurassic Live visit Neston Primary School.

Headteacher at Neston Primary, Rob Golding, said: "Our thanks to all of the team from Jurassic Live. The day was superb and the children will remember the experience for many years.

"Our thanks also to the local Rotarians for their help in organising the event."

Jurassic Live visit Neston Primary School.

Rachel Muskett, who spearheads the Neston Primary club of Rotakids, said: "The pupils had an amazing day with Jurassic Live. The children from all year groups were entertained in a fantastic and educational show. They danced with 'Trixie' the Triceratops, and trained 'Flo' the Velociraptor, and some children and staff were eaten by Flo! At the end of the day they met 'Suzie' the T Rex!

"We held a meet and greet session after school, and raised £100 for Nightingale House Hospice.

"Thank you to Steve Martin from Neston Rotary Hub for arranging this amazing experience, and to Sam and his team from Jurassic Live for their unforgettable and outstanding show."

Jurassic Live visit Neston Primary School.

What an amazing experience for the children and especially the Rotakids at Neston Primary! 

