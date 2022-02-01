  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Fruit Tree Orchard Introduced to West Vale Park Thanks to Our Friends

Published: 1st February 2022 20:44

The Friends of West Vale volunteer group came together to plant ten fruit trees, for the future benefit of the community. 

Friends of West Vale volunteers.

Rosemary McMahon of the Friends' group, said: "Friends of West Vale Park are delighted to introduce a fruit tree orchard to the park.

"A new bench has also been added thanks to the bequest of Ruby Holloway."

The ten trees were supplied by Wirral Forest and Cheshire West and Chester Council. 

West Vale Park

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, Martin Barker, Member for Parkgate, said:"I'm absolutely delighted that the Friends of West Vale were able to secure a donation for ten fruit trees, which will be a great addition to the park.

"Hopefully, we can look forward to many years of blossom and hopefully some fruit for the community to enjoy. Thank you to Cheshire West environmental for their donation and for the volunteers for assisting in planting the new trees."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies