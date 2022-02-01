Fruit Tree Orchard Introduced to West Vale Park Thanks to Our Friends

Published: 1st February 2022 20:44

The Friends of West Vale volunteer group came together to plant ten fruit trees, for the future benefit of the community.

Rosemary McMahon of the Friends' group, said: "Friends of West Vale Park are delighted to introduce a fruit tree orchard to the park.



"A new bench has also been added thanks to the bequest of Ruby Holloway."

The ten trees were supplied by Wirral Forest and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor, Martin Barker, Member for Parkgate, said:"I'm absolutely delighted that the Friends of West Vale were able to secure a donation for ten fruit trees, which will be a great addition to the park.

"Hopefully, we can look forward to many years of blossom and hopefully some fruit for the community to enjoy. Thank you to Cheshire West environmental for their donation and for the volunteers for assisting in planting the new trees."

