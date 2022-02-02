The Botanic Kitchen at Ness Gardens Serving Up Fresh Seasonal Favourites

Published: 2nd February 2022 14:46

The café launches a new menu for 2022, including vegan and vegetarian delights, whilst retaining firm favourites.

With a focus on freshness and seasonality, The Botanic Kitchen café introduces a new breakfast menu, served between 9.30am and 11.30am daily, including firm favourites such as freshly baked croissants and pastries, a full English breakfast and smoked salmon and scrambled egg brioche, alongside new additions such as a vegetarian or vegan cooked breakfast and grilled field mushroom with smashed avocado.

From 12 noon each day, a lunch menu is served including freshly made sandwiches and panini, baked potatoes and generous salad bowls with a variety of toppings, including vegetarian and vegan options. Daily specials including soup, quiche other hot meals are also available. Our new menu is attached and a snapshot is below.

The children's menu has also been updated to include hot options such as chicken or fish goujons or baked beans on toast alongside sandwiches and vegetable crudités.

A range of cakes are available, always including chef Aaron's legendary scones, alongside an extensive range of hot and cold drinks.

We look forward to welcoming you soon!

