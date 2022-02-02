  • Bookmark this page

The Botanic Kitchen at Ness Gardens Serving Up Fresh Seasonal Favourites

Published: 2nd February 2022 14:46

The café launches a new menu for 2022, including vegan and vegetarian delights, whilst retaining firm favourites.

With a focus on freshness and seasonality, The Botanic Kitchen café introduces a new breakfast menu, served between 9.30am and 11.30am daily, including firm favourites such as freshly baked croissants and pastries, a full English breakfast and smoked salmon and scrambled egg brioche, alongside new additions such as a vegetarian or vegan cooked breakfast and grilled field mushroom with smashed avocado.

Full English Breakfast

From 12 noon each day, a lunch menu is served including freshly made sandwiches and panini, baked potatoes and generous salad bowls with a variety of toppings, including vegetarian and vegan options. Daily specials including soup, quiche other hot meals are also available. Our new menu is attached and a snapshot is below.

Our new Daily Café menu.

The children's menu has also been updated to include hot options such as chicken or fish goujons or baked beans on toast alongside sandwiches and vegetable crudités.

A range of cakes are available, always including chef Aaron's legendary scones, alongside an extensive range of hot and cold drinks.

Sunday Roast

We look forward to welcoming you soon!

