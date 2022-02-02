Interior Design Refresh at The Blue Bicycle Being Celebrated

Published: 2nd February 2022 17:32

The Blue Bicycle family say: "With great ideas and some of the best local tradesmen, it's amazing what can be achieved in just four days!"

Since their refurbishments last week, The Blue Bicycle's refresh of the interior design on the first floor has already been enjoyed by guests of a baby shower and a sixtieth birthday gathering.

Tthe usual guests of social groups, workers and regulars, have also enjoyed the space that has had a simple, effective makeover..



Front of house manager Sophie, says: "The work carried out has been done to an excellent standard, all our areas are very welcoming, airy, comfortable and the perfect place to spend time for a special occasion. Our aim is always to deliver wonderful classic food in a tasteful and stylish environment."





Whether it's a special occasion, lunch or an indulgent cake-break - The Blue Bicycle is back to normal opening hours of 9am until 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

web: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

