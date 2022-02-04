Real Levelling-up Can Only be Delivered by Local Communities

Published: 4th February 2022 10:52

So why is the government focussed on areas led by unelected regional directors that answer to ministers in Whitehall, not communities on the ground?



Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders and next door neighbour, Chester MP Chris Matheson, have both complained about the needs of the people of Cheshire West and Chester being ignored by Ministers. They've hit out at the Government for ignoring their areas when it comes to dishing out so-called levelling up cash.

Critical comments by the Labour MPs were made in the House of Commons during a debate on the Government's long-awaited ‘Levelling Up' White Paper.

Highlighting previous failed bids for money for key projects in Ellesmere Port, Mr Madders said: "My constituency is repeatedly overlooked for funding, whether that is for the Future High Streets Fund, the Towns Fund or the Levelling-up Fund, but at the same time bids from other areas that score lower on the Government's criteria are successful."

He told Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations: "{You} will appreciate that there is little trust that the White Paper will deliver anything for my community, so what assurances can he give me that any future bids for funding will be judged fairly and that my constituency will finally get the cash that it deserves?"

Mr Matheson told Mr Gove: "The Government have taken £466 million since 2010 from our local authority and the only way we can win funding back is by bidding to this pot or that pot, which is decided by Ministers."

He accused the Government of having an ‘obsession' with elected mayors': "I understand he has briefed them, but not the leaders of local authorities.

"If he is going to increase funding for local authorities, will he please remember those areas that are not covered by directly elected mayors, but nevertheless have outstanding leaders such as Louise Gittins?"

Mr Gove replied to the MPs: "There are clear and objective criteria for funding, but it is also the case that some local authorities may need help with building capacity to make sure that their bids are as effective as possible."

He offered the help of his government department to Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) "to make sure that they put in the best bids possible".

Responding to his offer, Mr Madders said later: "The bids were assessed as being good so we don't need assistance from the Department - we need the Department to assess them properly in the first place!"

Meanwhile, in a tweet CWAC leader Councillor Louise Gittins commented: "Real levelling up can only be delivered by local communities and local leaders.

"It beggars belief that the Government is planning to create more unelected regional directors that will answer to ministers in Whitehall, not communities on the ground."

