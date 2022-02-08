COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 8th February 2022 21:02

There have again been fewer cases of COVID-19 recorded locally.

161 cases were recorded locally, between Friday 28 January and Thursday 3 February, comparable with the175 cases recorded between Wednesday, 19 January and Tuesday, 25th (numbers for the earlier week are shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 39 (41)

Neston - 48 (57)

Parkgate - 32 (26)

Willaston & Thornton - 42 (51)

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 802, up from 774.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.