The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Meet Guide Dog Puppy Evans, Named After Neston Iconic Shoe Shop

Published: 8th February 2022 10:46

Having achieved the fundraising goal to name him, Guide Dog puppy Evans, is ready for training.

The team at John Evans (Wirral) Ltd wanted to fundraise and name a guide dog in honour of both Barry Evans who sadly passed away in July 2021, and his father John Evans, who originally opened the iconic shoe shop in Neston.

They rallied the community and smashed their fundraising target, so that the Evans name may carry on, in the form of crossbreed German Shepherd X Golden Retriever puppy.

Introducing Guide Dog puppy in training: 'Evans'.Introducing Guide Dog puppy in training: 'Evans'. Born on 8 November 2021, Evans is a beautiful male dog, who will do Neston and the John Evans team proud, we're sure.

Evans' birth certificate.

To read about the team's fundraising effort, see our article from September 2021.

