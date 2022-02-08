Raging Fire Rips Roof from Thornton Manor

Published: 8th February 2022 11:16

The cause of the fire is not yet determined, but the extent of the damage is clear to see.

Picture snapped from video footage posted on YouTube by Mister Drone UK.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service reported: "Crews were alerted a little after 9pm on Saturday 5th February 2022 and four fire engines and an aerial appliance were on scene shortly after.

"This is a three storey premises, with fire alarms actuating in multiple locations.

"Following further inspection of the premises, fire spread was detected in the roof space and the Service Drone has been deployed to assist situational awareness at scene.

"Firefighting activities include one team of two firefighters in breathing apparatus (BA) using one hose reel jet.

"A further 4 BA wearers are fighting the fire with a high pressure hose reel in use.

"8 fire engines are now in attendance."

In an update on Monday, 7th February, Incident Commander Ben Ryder said: "On Saturday evening fire crews attended a large fire at Thornton Manor, fortunately staff and guests were evacuated safely from a wedding reception being held and no one was hurt. The incident was prolonged and extremely challenging, with firefighters working at height in difficult weather conditions in a complex grade 2 listed building.

"Firefighters worked relentlessly night and day throughout the weekend to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and I would like to express my thanks to them for their persistence and determination. Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service remains at the scene and a full investigation is being carried out."

Historic England describe: "Thornton Manor is a Grade 11* listed residence, designated at grade II* becaise it has significant special historic interest as the principal residence of William Lever (Viscount Leverhulme) who was directly involved in all stages of the house's design and construction."

It is devastating to see this magnificent example of eclectic architecture, open to the elements in many areas and as such, open to further ongoing damage if we experience wet or cold weather.

Mister Drone UK comments that the emergency services personnel are actually visible inside the manor house at one point in his videography. You can see his full coverage by clicking here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.