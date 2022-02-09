Tackling Loneliness and Social Isolation in the Over 50s Offering a Creative Theatre Outlet

Published: 9th February 2022 13:12

Over 50s Community Theatre is Back with Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company's Brightlights Theatre project.

The project is designed to help reduce loneliness and social isolation as well as offering a creative theatre outlet.

Beginning Friday 4th February, 11am to 1pm, to run until April 2022 at Neston Town Hall.

The Brightlights Theatre will rehearse and perform an adaptation of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' entitled 'The Queen and the Weaver' written by professional actor, Mike Lockley. This will be performed at the Leverhulme Drama Festival in April.

The project is fully funded with support from Tesco Bags for Help and Neston Town Council, so is free for participants to access.

Brightlights recent COVID-19 safe performances include:

an outdoor Pantomime of 'Cinderella' in the summer of 2021 which was presented to the children of Little Actors in the gardens of Neston Community and Youth Centre.

Plus they performed their own version of 'A Christmas Carol' at the Neston Christmas Market in December.



Pre-pandemic, Brightlights devised a play called 'The Cruise' and won a design award at the 2019 Leverhulme Drama Festival.

Mike Lockley will again direct the show. Mike is not only a trained and accomplished actor, but also a writer, director and drama practitioner. He has won many awards for his writing and also runs his own theatre company operating the ghost tours in Chester. Keep an eye out for Mike who can be seen on the streets of Chester as a Centurion!

New members are most welcome and we have roles for everyone including backstage and technical. For details about the project and how to join please contact Brightlights Theatre on 0151 336 4302 or email mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

