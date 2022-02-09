Parkgate Community Spirit Volunteers Brave the Elements

Author: David Johnson Published: 9th February 2022 13:40

Community spirit shone in Parkgate, unlike the sun, for a morning of volunteer litter-picking.



While many would still have been waking up to the weekend, this army of volunteers was out, keeping Parkgate looking spick and span. David Johnson, from the Parkgate Society, fills us in on a successful morning's work.

Last Saturday morning, 5th February, eleven Community Spirit volunteers met up for the monthly litter pick around Parkgate.

Although wet and a little windy, the rain was nowhere near as bad as the previous month's monsoon, that saw us abandon the litter pick after thirty minutes.

This month, during the course of an hour and a half, we managed to fill eight bags of litter as well as collecting a plastic bucket, a fire extinguisher and numerous glass bottles from the marsh.

The area surrounding the toilets on School Lane was also tidied up and cleared of plant debris.

Our thanks go to everyone who joined us giving their time trying to improve the tidiness of the area and also to the StreetScene staff who collected the filled bags on Sunday morning.

The Parkgate Society organise the volunteers who litter pick along the base of the seawall, the Parade and depending on numbers turning up, we venture up through Parkgate to the Wirral Way. We have now been meeting each month for over seven years and like to think we have made a difference to the amount of litter that blights the area.

We regularly have around ten volunteers attending each month, but on occasions we have attracted over two dozen volunteers, usually during the Keep Britain Tidy Spring Events.

We are very grateful to Cheshire West and Chester Councillor Martin Barker, who is Member for Parkgate, who rarely misses our monthly litter pick, and is very supportive of our endeavours to make Parkgate a tidy place for residents and visitors alike.

If AboutMyArea/CH64 readers would like to join us, we meet outside St Thomas' Church at 10am on the first Saturday of each month. We would only ask that if you come along to help you should wear weatherproof clothing, strong footwear and we will provide litter pickers and high visibility waistcoats.

Further to David's write-up, Councillor Martin Barker comments: "Great turnout by the Parkgate Community Spirit team for the litter pick... despite the weather!"

