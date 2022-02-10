Photovoltaics Panels on Neston Recreation Centre are Just One Example of Local Action on Climate Change

Published: 10th February 2022

The time for action on climate change is now and we can all take actions to help the borough become carbon neutral.

We are one year into Cheshire West and Chester Council's action plan to address climate change and good progress is being made.

CWAC has made positive progress in its commitment to becoming a carbon neutral borough by 2045 and a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

The first annual review of the Council's Climate Emergency Response Plan and Carbon Management Plan, which were approved in February 2021, sets out the progress that has been made against key actions and measurements included in the original plans.

Some of the highlights of the report, which was presented to Cabinet in December 2021, include the following.

Reducing the Council's own organisational carbon emissions by 35 per cent between 2019/20 and 2020/21*

Securing £5.8 million in funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme for a range of energy efficiency works, such as installing air source heat pumps and Solar Photovoltaics (PV) panels across 14 Council-owned buildings

Replacing nearly 80 per cent of street lights in the borough to more energy efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights

Securing £2.5 million from the Government's Green Homes Grant programmes to retrofit some of the borough's least efficient homes

Welcoming news of the Government's support for HyNet North West, which will reduce industrial emissions by producing low carbon hydrogen, create thousands of new jobs and place the borough at the centre of the green industrial revolution

Distributing £143,000 of funding through the Council's Climate Emergency Fund to support local, low-carbon projects across the borough

Alongside these actions, the Council has been taking steps to address the nature crisis with new policies on wildflower verges, enhancing local biodiversity and the development of a Land Action Plan for the Climate and Nature Emergencies.

The Council is also acting as the legal accountable body for the national Trees for Climate programme which, in its first year, planted 446 hectares of trees across England.

Councillor Matt Bryan, Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning and Climate Emergency, said: "It's great to see the progress that has been made to date on our journey to becoming a carbon neutral borough and organisation. Making changes across all the Council's services, to meet our targets, is a real challenge, but one that our members and staff are committed to achieving.

"When we developed the Climate Emergency Response Plan, we recognised that we couldn't achieve all the actions set out in the plan alone and included steps that our residents and businesses could take to support the borough's targets. With energy costs rising, it is more important than ever that we do all we can to support our residents and businesses to understand how they can lower their energy usage and, in turn, their costs, as well as the borough's carbon emissions.

"There is a lot to be achieved over the coming years and this will bring opportunities to make the borough a better place to live and work."

Photovoltaics panels installed at Neston Recreation Centre. The Climate Emergency Response Plan sets out actions that we can all take to help the borough to become carbon neutral. Visit westcheshireclimateplan.co.uk for more details.

The Council's Climate Emergency Inspire website promotes projects and actions taking place across the borough to tackle the climate and nature emergencies. Members of the public, groups and businesses can share what they are doing locally to help reduce carbon emissions and improve the natural environment. Visit the Climate Emergency Inspire page.

