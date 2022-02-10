Neston Ladies Will Walk for the 208th Year on Thursday, 2 June

Published: 10th February 2022 10:37

Members of Neston Female Society gathered to celebrate their announcement that the 208th traditional Ladies Day procession will take place in 2022 on Thursday, 2nd June.

It was a joy to see the society gather together on Wednesday, 9 February, in readiness of the planning ahead and the excitement that will ensue, particularly among the schoolchildren of Neston.

Living throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we can now look forward to gathering together once again for this most special annual procession. Leaving from the Malt Shovel public house and walking towards the Parish Church, we'll be led as usual by the Scots Guard Association pipe band.

On Thursday 2nd June, Neston will come alive with females, flower staffs and a fancy tea at the Civic Hall.

Neston Ladies Day banner held proudly by members of the Society.

Lady Patroness of the Neston Female Society, Rosemary Cornah, proudly stood alongside committee members, some of whom brought along their silk flower staffs for the occassion. Member for Neston on Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Keith Millar, steadied the banner with Neston Town Councillor Pat Kynaston, both honoured to sit on the society's committee.

Also pictured is Linda Williams, mum to dearly missed Andrew 'Andy' Williams, who sadly passed away in April 2020 and who served on the committee with his mum for many years. You can see Andy's Obituary here. Cllr Millar has been appointed interim secretary in Andy's absence and he says: "I am humbled to be asked to support Neston Female Society as interim secretary. Andy's shoes are big shoes to fill and it is my privilege to try.

"I am looking forward to our community coming together again in true Neston tradition."

Justin Madders MP, pictured with dearly departed Andy Williams, during the Neston Ladies Day procession in 2019.

Chatting to the members of the society, we talked about said tradition and the society's sentiment: "Bear Ye One Another's Burdens". Ours is the oldest Female Society in the country and the only one still in existence today. That is certainly a high accolade for the society, that can also be proud of the support it provides to new mothers in the area. There is a strong history of support throughout generations of Neston females.

Keeping it in the family: Team Salon Dene were out in force and looking very glamorous, in 2019.

In the absence of the procession in 2021, we published this article to commemorate the day and a photographic retrospective of years gone by. St Winefride's Catholic Primary School commented: "A wonderful photographic diary of Neston's traditional Ladies Day. There are lots of familiar faces through the years.......we look forward to the future when our whole community can celebrate together again."

Posters for the 2022 Walk will be starting to appear in the windows of Neston's local businesses soon, with more details to follow on purchase of your child's ticket. Stay up to date with AboutMyArea/CH64.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.