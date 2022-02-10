Find Your New Favourite Way to Relax

Published: 10th February 2022 09:01

Only 15 minutes drive from Neston is our Deeside showroom, where you'll find our range of premium hot tubs and so much more.

Are you looking for the ultimate way to relax after a hard day in the office? Perhaps you're now working from home and suddenly have a lot more time to chill in the evenings? Our fantastic range of hot tubs will help you unwind while you soak in the perfect temperature water, no matter what the temperature is outside. Whether you decide to install your hot tub inside or out we can provide you with expert advice and guidance and help you choose the right product based on your needs.

Hot Tubs and Swim Spas supplied across Cheshire and Wales, as well as:

Tylo Saunas



Tylo Steam Rooms



Tylo Steam Showers



Verandas



Pergolas



Outdoor Kitchens



Garden Furniture

Hot tubs on display in our new showroom at Deeside Industrial Estate.

Our range of premium tubs are designed for all year usage and make a fantastic home improvement. With more and more of us working from home, a hot tub makes a great investment and one that will help improve the health and wellbeing of the whole family.

At UK Leisure Living we have been helping our customers get the best deals on jacuzzi tubs, swim spas and inground pools for many years and have some of the biggest range of American style hot tubs available in the whole of the UK.

We're committed to providing our customers with the best experience possible and professional advice based on our extensive industry knowledge. Whether you're looking for a swim spa for your home or a holiday cottage tub for your park home or holiday lets we can help.

To help spread the cost, we offer a wide range of finance options with low rates and options for buy now pay later and deferred payments to name just a few of the choices.

We are proud to be the premier dealer in North Wales for the world's largest hot tub manufacturer HotSpring which offers super energy-efficient smart features that you won't find with other makes and models.

Visit us and see the range for yourself, we have quality USA and UK hot tubs that won't break the bank.

UK Leisure Living Group

B14 Flexspace

Deeside Industrial Estate

Welsh Road

Queensferry

CH5 2JZ

t: 01244 737370

e: deeside@ukleisureliving.co.uk

web: ukleisureliving.co.uk



