UPDATED: Literature Festival Features Crime for the Adults and Capers for the Children

Published: 15th February 2022 20:27

From fun children's events and author talks, to a murder mystery, Neston Library's Crime and Capers programme is sure to be fun, or thrilling, or both.

Join us for a series of events for children and adults called Crime and Capers coming to the library and online too.

Starting in the half-term holiday with some fun children's events, author talks, dance, stage shows and even a murder mystery. Some events take place in the library and others are online.

The children's events include:

Emma Beswetherick's Playdate Adventures - online, Tuesday 22 February 2.30pm, free, ages 7 to 12. Gives children a chance to talk to the author and discover how they can write their own environmentally themed books.

Same Same But Different - Thursday 24 February, at Neston Library, 10.30am, ages 5+. A family show by the Sonia Sabri Company, mixing Kathak, Hip Hop dance, contemporary dance, hints of live music, physical storytelling and dance.

John Kirk's Capers Story Hunt - online, Thursday 24 February at 2pm, ages 3+. Gets children involved finding items in their house to help complete a story.

All the children's events are free.

The adult events include:

Unsettling thrillers with strong female leads: Jen Williams and the art of writing. As well as writing thrillers Jen also writes character-driven fantasy novels with plenty of adventure and magic. She has twice won the British Fantasy Award for her Winnowing Flame trilogy. Wednesday 9 March, 7pm, online, free.

We have Adele Parks online on Monday 7 March at 7pm. To book, go to the Ticket Source website, or click the image below.

Caroline Corcoran will be in-house at Neston Library, on Thursday 10 March, 7pm. You can book online, at the library or by calling 0151 337 4670. We'll also have refreshments available at the library, including a bar (wine only).

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "This is an amazing series of events bringing together an impressive list of multi-award-winning authors. There will definitely be something for both children and adults to enjoy in our libraries and online this spring!"

All events can be booked online via ticketsource.co.uk/cwaclibraries, or can be booked at Neston Library on Parkgate Road.

This series of events is supported by Arts Council England.

