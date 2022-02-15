  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

UPDATED: Literature Festival Features Crime for the Adults and Capers for the Children

Published: 15th February 2022 20:27

From fun children's events and author talks, to a murder mystery, Neston Library's Crime and Capers programme is sure to be fun, or thrilling, or both. 

Join us for a series of events for children and adults called Crime and Capers coming to the library and online too.

Starting in the half-term holiday with some fun children's events, author talks, dance, stage shows and even a murder mystery. Some events take place in the library and others are online.

Crime & Capers

The children's events include:

Emma Beswetherick's Playdate Adventures - online, Tuesday 22 February 2.30pm, free, ages 7 to 12. Gives children a chance to talk to the author and discover how they can write their own environmentally themed books.

Same Same But Different - Thursday 24 February, at Neston Library, 10.30am, ages 5+. A family show by the Sonia Sabri Company, mixing Kathak, Hip Hop dance, contemporary dance, hints of live music, physical storytelling and dance.

John Kirk's Capers Story Hunt - online, Thursday 24 February at 2pm, ages 3+. Gets children involved finding items in their house to help complete a story.

All the children's events are free.

The adult events include:

Unsettling thrillers with strong female leads: Jen Williams and the art of writing. As well as writing thrillers Jen also writes character-driven fantasy novels with plenty of adventure and magic. She has twice won the British Fantasy Award for her Winnowing Flame trilogy. Wednesday 9 March, 7pm, online, free.

We have Adele Parks online on Monday 7 March at 7pm. To book, go to the Ticket Source website, or click the image below.

Adele Parks, Monday 7 March.

Caroline Corcoran will be in-house at Neston Library, on Thursday 10 March, 7pm. You can book online, at the library or by calling 0151 337 4670. We'll also have refreshments available at the library, including a bar (wine only).

Caroline Corcoran, Thursday 12 March.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "This is an amazing series of events bringing together an impressive list of multi-award-winning authors. There will definitely be something for both children and adults to enjoy in our libraries and online this spring!"

All events can be booked online via ticketsource.co.uk/cwaclibraries, or can be booked at Neston Library on Parkgate Road.

This series of events is supported by Arts Council England.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies