  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Friends of Hadlow Road Station Look Forward to the Year Ahead

Author: Hilary Booth Published: 14th February 2022 20:39

The first update of 2022 from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) follows:

We have made a request to Cheshire W and Chester Council (CWAC), to repair the ceiling in the waiting room where the plaster has come off. Also the rear door onto the entrance road needs some attention.

CWAC have supplied two bicycle signs, to be erected at each end of the far (South) platform, which they will be fitted in due course.

The February garden session was very well attended by FRHS volunteers. The next garden day will be Wednesday, 2 March, from 10am to 12pm. Many thanks to Jenny who does a great job of organising these working days. Also a warm welcome to our new volunteers, and thanks to our existing volunteers. You all do a great job.

FHRS Pop-up Café.

We are progressing with our plans for the Queen's Jubilee event, at Hadlow Road Station on Friday afternoon, June 3rd, as part of the weekend celebrations. We will keep you updated.

The next pop-up-cafe will be on Sunday March 13th and March 27th from 10am to 1pm

We welcome some new volunteers to help, and we are very grateful to all the volunteers who work hard on these days. Thank you.

We look forward to seeing everybody. Come and enjoy a bacon bap, a cuppa, and a good chat!

Hilary Booth (Treasurer) 

FHRS Pop-up Café.

FHRS pop-up café is totally independent from the commercial café operating on the other part of the platform at the Station.

All funds raised by FHRS providing this community event are put into Hadlow Road Station's maintenance and development.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies