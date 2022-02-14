Friends of Hadlow Road Station Look Forward to the Year Ahead

Author: Hilary Booth Published: 14th February 2022 20:39

The first update of 2022 from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) follows:

We have made a request to Cheshire W and Chester Council (CWAC), to repair the ceiling in the waiting room where the plaster has come off. Also the rear door onto the entrance road needs some attention.

CWAC have supplied two bicycle signs, to be erected at each end of the far (South) platform, which they will be fitted in due course.

The February garden session was very well attended by FRHS volunteers. The next garden day will be Wednesday, 2 March, from 10am to 12pm. Many thanks to Jenny who does a great job of organising these working days. Also a warm welcome to our new volunteers, and thanks to our existing volunteers. You all do a great job.

We are progressing with our plans for the Queen's Jubilee event, at Hadlow Road Station on Friday afternoon, June 3rd, as part of the weekend celebrations. We will keep you updated.

The next pop-up-cafe will be on Sunday March 13th and March 27th from 10am to 1pm

We welcome some new volunteers to help, and we are very grateful to all the volunteers who work hard on these days. Thank you.

We look forward to seeing everybody. Come and enjoy a bacon bap, a cuppa, and a good chat!

Hilary Booth (Treasurer)

FHRS pop-up café is totally independent from the commercial café operating on the other part of the platform at the Station.

All funds raised by FHRS providing this community event are put into Hadlow Road Station's maintenance and development.

