Shop 4 Neston, Neston's Only Community Shop, Has Community at Heart

Author: Kris McFarlane Published: 15th February 2022 15:19

Neston's only community shop, Shop 4 Neston, has been busy throughout 2021 fundraising for our local community.

The shop on Liverpool Road, sells donated clothing, homeware books and entertainment items. The primary aim of the shop is to raise funds specifically for the CH64 community.

Director, Kris McFarlane and his talented team of volunteers have raised an amazing £15,000 in a very challenging year.

Customers, donors and the community as a whole were able to vote throughout December where the funds were to be spent, the overwhelming winner of the vote was Neston Community Youth Centre, to help reopen the Civic Hall that has been closed since March 2020. Shop 4 Neston was able to donate £12,000 to help with this.

Gareth Prytherch, Chief Executive of the charity said: "What Kris and his team have managed to achieve, in extremely difficult circumstances, is incredible. To be made redundant in the middle of lockdown and then take a personal risk, to achieve what he has for our community, is just awe inspiring.

"As a charity, NCYC have taken a calculated risk in taking on Neston Civic Hall but this donation will mean that we can take the project forward much quicker than planned. There is a lot of work to be done, the building has been left empty for almost two years, but the £12,000 from Shop4Neston will make all the difference.‘'

He added: "The Trustees, staff, volunteers and former users of the Civic Hall are all incredibly grateful".

Secondly, a donation of £3,000 was made to Neston Nomads Football Club to help support the Girls and Ladies sections and their brilliant initiative of introducing (with the support of NCYC) walking football to aid the inclusion of all ages and abilities and give access to the sport for all.

If you want to join the volunteer team, donate or shop just pop into the shop and help our community!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.