Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Flower Society to Meet in February for 'It's a Little Crafty'

Published: 15th February 2022 20:52

The February meeting of the Neston Flower Society promises to bloom as much as the January demonstration.

Our February meeting is Thursday, 17 February, with a demonstration by Julie Pearson from Bolton, with her talk named 'It's a Little Crafty'.

We meet at the United Reformed Church Hall on Parkgate Road, 

Come along 'For Free in February' and have a chance to win one of Julie's arrangements. Visitors are always welcome, the usual cost is £5.

Why not join us? The membership fee is £25 per year and includes ten demonstrations. We try to provide innovative demonstrators from various parts of the country, with chances to win one of their designs.

Easter Workshops are also being arranged, keep an eye out on AboutMyArea/CH64 for updates.

Read more about January's demonstration here.

 

