Caretaker and Market Officer Vacancy with Neston Town Council

Published: 16th February 2022 15:40

Neston Town Council is seeking someone on a temporary basis to undertake the role of Caretaker and Market Officer.

Grade: NJC SCP 5-6

£10.01 to £10.21 per hour

A pay rise is pending

Hours: 20 hours per week

Temporary

Ask any local to tell you about their home town of Neston and they'll be certain to talk with passion and pride about the Friday Markets. Our market has a vibrancy and energy that comes from stall holders and locals interacting with each other. They may be chatting about the great variety of products on offer, talking about the weather or just passing the time of day. Our Town Hall also provides local organisations with a place to meet and deliver a range of activities for the community.

Photograph credit: Facebook @NestonMarkets.

As well as being the first point of contact for town hall hirers and taking

responsibility for general cleanliness of the Town Hall, on Market days you'll also

be responsible for supporting and growing business relationships with our stall

holders, interacting with the community and keeping everyone safe and happy.

You'll also ensure that the Markets operate in compliance with the law and

Neston Town Council's objectives, standards and policies.

The role is a total of 20 hours consisting of 9 hours 30 minutes to be worked over a 2-day period, with one hour dedicated to market planning in liaison with the Town Hall and Market Manager. Plus 10 hours 30 minutes to be worked on a Friday between the hours of 6am and 5pm, with a 30-minute unpaid break to be taken within the first 6 hours of work.

Flexibility will be needed to undertake any enhanced cleaning as a result of COVID-19 requirements. You will also be required to work on a Good Friday, and potentially any other bank holiday which may fall on a Friday, and occasionally at weekends if cleaning between hirers is needed

You will be offered enrolment into a pension scheme, subject to criteria.

To apply send your application form and covering letter detailing why you think you would be successful in this role to: Mrs A Kunaj, Council Manager, Neston Town Council, High Street, Neston, Cheshire CH64 9TR.

Or attach application form by email to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

Application forms can be downloaded from our website neston.org.uk.

Closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, 4th March 2022. Interviews will take place on the week commencing 14th March 2022

Neston Town Council is an equal opportunities employer.

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

t: 0151 336 3840

