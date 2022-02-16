Bring a Little Joy to Joy's Family at this Sad Time

Published: 16th February 2022 21:26

If you had the pleasure of knowing Joy Deville, maybe you would like to make a donation to ensure her family: "Give Joy a Good Send-off".

Craig Deville, Joy's son, has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page and he explains: "Our mum Joy sadly passed away early hours today [Monday, 17 January 2022] from a bleed on the brain. The news is heartbreaking to all the family.

"We're asking if you could kindly help as we are struggling financially and unsure what to do. Any help would be really appreciated. We've tried to get financial help but are not eligible."

Charl Higginson, friend to the family, has been in touch, to say: "Hi guys, my friends have recently and suddenly lost their gorgeous mum god rest her.

"Please if you can, donate, to help out and make sure the day is the best it can be! Some of you may have had the pleasure of knowing Joy, she was a resident of Neston all her life. Thank you."

If you would like to make a donation, please click on the image of Joy above and you will be directed to the GoFundMe website.

Joy's funeral will be held at Blacon Crematorium on the Monday, 7 March, from 2.40pm. Her wake will follow at the Lady Hamilton pub in Little Neston.

