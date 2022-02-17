Welcome Café Cancelled Friday 18 February

Published: 17th February 2022 11:46

The Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre will be closed on Friday, 18 February.

The team have said: "Sorry for the short notice but due to the amber weather warning for this Friday 18th February and the guidance that people should only go out in the strong winds if they really have to, Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre have decided not to open our popular Welcome Cafe and not to hold our Shoppers Service of worship."

Welcome Café co-ordinator Margaret Heibel, said: "Staff and customer safety is our priority. "We look forward to seeing our customers next week."

Staffed entirely by volunteers, profits from The Welcome Café go to the up-keep of the whole building.

Locally sourced produce

Home baked cakes and fruit pies

Hot drinks

Freshly made sandwiches on site

Baked potatoes

Egg/beans/cheese on toast

Quiche

Fairtrade products

Meet and make friends

