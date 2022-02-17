Ness Botanic Gardens Closed Friday 18 February

Published: 17th February 2022 12:05

Due to the predicted high winds tomorrow, Ness Botanic Gardens will be closed.

Due to the predicted high winds tomorrow, Ness Botanic Gardens will be closed to all members and visitors on Friday ,18 of February 2022.

Please check before travelling if planning to visit over the weekend.

The team say: "Thank you for your patience and support at this unpredictable time."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.