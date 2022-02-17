World Day of Prayer 2022 I Know the Plans I Have for You

Author: Lynne Vaughan (Secretary to Neston WDP Committee) Published: 17th February 2022 20:31

2022 is a very special year for the World Day of Prayer in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as it's our turn to prepare the Day of Prayer Service which will be used internationally.

Our Writing Committee compiled the service four years ago, before the pandemic, and the theme is amazingly relevant to our world today: 'I Know the Plans I Have for You' - it's a service full of hope for the future.

It focuses on and celebrates our diversity; our landscape, our people and the many people who have settled here, all who, individually and collectively, have and are contributing to the many achievements of our country.

The service also reflects on some of the issues we face today - poverty, domestic abuse and disability; and how we try to be people who bring hope and encouragement to others in difficult situations.

World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical organisation which enables women and men from all over the world to share the ideas and concerns of the writing country.

This service is distributed around the world and is celebrated during the twenty four hour period of the first Friday in March each year.

It begins at dawn in the Pacific Island of Samoa, the international dateline, and travels through most countries of the world, to finish just before dawn the next day in American Samoa.

From remote village churches to Cathedrals and tiny churches in Africa, all will take part.

Once again, the wonders of modern technology mean we can reach those still in lockdown, or who cannot get to a service.

Do come and join our person to person event, followed by traditional refreshments (in the Church Hall) from each of the countries involved, or follow the live streamed service, or the recorded event on YouTube.

2pm, Friday, 4th March - St Winefride's R.C.Church, 5 Burton Road, Little Neston, CH64 9RF.

All are welcome to this special service.

The service will be streamed on St Winefride's website and will also be available on YouTube from 7.30pm, Friday, 5 March.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.