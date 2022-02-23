Two New Adult Learning Courses Delivered by Amber Button

Published: 23rd February 2022 15:10

Courses aimed at getting in to work and training to teach in adult learning are being delivered, free of charge, by Amber Button.

WOMEN INTO WORK (Men also welcome!)

Starts Wednesday, 2 March at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) on Burton Road. The course will run Wednesday 9am to 11am, for five sessions.

Are you looking for a job? Do you want help to improve your skills? Are you in work but looking to increase your earnings or get a better job? How about a work placement to build your confidence and experience? Or maybe you're just looking to get out more and make new friends. We can help with all these things and more!

Women into Work is for women (or men) who want to make a change in their lives.

What you can expect from Women into Work:

Friendly sessions to help build confidence, increase motivation and develop resilience and a sense of empowerment.

Understand where you want to be and how to get there.

Expertise in CV writing and/or application forms for women who have taken time out from the workplace.



Help to prepare for interviews.

TRAIN TO TEACH IN ADULT LEARNING

Level 3 Award Education and Training starts Wednesday, 2 March, at NCYC. Weds 1-3pm for 12 sessions.

Each of the above courses are free to attend for Cheshire West and Chester residents aged 19+.

To book, text 07727 102956.









Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.