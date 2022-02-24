InterACT Youth Theatre Present Variations by Katie Hims

Published: 24th February 2022 20:39

As part of National Theatre Connections - a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people - InterACT Youth Theatre will be performing ‘Variations' by Katie Hims.

The show will go on at Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR, on Sunday 27th March at 7pm.

‘Variations' is one of ten plays especially commissioned for Connections: Thirteen-year-old Alice wishes her life was completely different. She wakes up one morning to find that her life is different. In fact, it's so different that all she wants to do is get back to normality. But how does she do that? A play about family, string theory and breakfast.

National Theatre Connections is one of the UK's largest celebrations of youth theatre. Plays are commissioned for and about young people, from some of the best contemporary playwrights, and performed by schools and youth theatres all over the UK and Ireland. Young people have the opportunity to get involved in all aspects of creating and staging the play both on and offstage, from set design to costume, lighting and stage management.

In 2022, National Theatre Connections is working with up to three hundred youth theatres and schools to stage ten commissioned plays, adding to the one hundred and fifty plus plays the National Theatre have commissioned for young people since 1995. All the companies will transfer their production to one of thirty one Connections Partner Theatres across the UK.

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, said: "Connections is at the heart of the National Theatre's work for young people, built on the belief that young people in every corner of the UK should have the opportunity to experience and take part in theatre.

"We're so excited to welcome new and returning youth theatre companies and schools to take part in Connections this year. All participants are invited to get involved with every aspect of theatre-making and have the chance to premiere a brand new play in a leading regional theatre".

Artistic Director of InterACT Youth Theatre, Samantha Giblin, says that to be part of NT Connections is to be part of a bigger creative picture. The play will transfer to The Lowry on 1st May, giving the young people the chance to work in a professional venue, network with their peers and stretch their horizons. InterACT will also present the play at the Gladstone Theatre, Port Sunlight, as part of the Leverhulme Drama Festival on the 8th April.

To book to see InterACT Youth Theatre perform ‘Variations' at Neston Town Hall on Sunday 27th March 2020 - contact the box office: 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com

For further information see littleactorstheatre.com or to find out more about National Theatre Connections, visit nationaltheatre.org.uk/connections

InterACT Youth Theatre is a specialist performance group offered by Registered Charity, Little Actors Theatre Company.

