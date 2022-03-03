A Display of Sunflowers as Neston Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine

Published: 3rd March 2022 12:28

Show your support for the people of Ukraine, by displaying a sunflower in the front window of your Neston home.

Here, days continue as usual, with a little economic inconvenience around the availability and price of fuel, and a lot of thought and feeling for the suffering of individuals, friends and family on the ground, desperately trying to escape the country they love.

What we see online and on television has never felt so far away and yet so close to home. The entire world is affected by this act of war.

From CH64, we can feel only ripples from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a drop in the ocean compared with what the people on the ground are living and breathing.

As sumofus.org, report: "Ukraine's people are in panic, hiding in basements and subway stations while the ground above them shakes from bombardment."

BBC News on Thursday, 3rd March, have quoted: "'We are being completely cut off' - desperation in besiged Mariupol as Russian shelling goes on and supplies dwindle."

We can help by donating to organised causes and giving willingly clothes, toiletries and other items you would choose for yourself on Day 1, having escaped such a terrible situation.

Neston High School have expressed their support and desire to help the families in crisis and are collecting much needed supplies, to be dropped off in the foyer, by Friday 4th March. They say: "We have all been affected by the news from Ukraine and we know that you will want to offer your support to the people of Ukraine in this time of crisis. As a school community our staff and families have always generously supported those in need."

St Nicholas Church in Burton have been a dedicated drop-off point and have amassed donations that will now make their way to the Poland-Ukraine border, direct to the refugees.

Willaston Methodist Chapel will continue to accept your kind donation this Saturday, and Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday 27th February, Serena Piccoli photographed St Thomas' Church in Parkgate and she said: "I wish to dedicate it to all Ukranians and to the lovely community of Saint Thomas's Church who pray for peace in Ukraine."

The team at The Ideal Gift shop at The Cross in Neston have illustrated their support, with blue and yellow bows, synonymous with the Ukraine national flag, hung proudly across the shop front.

One resident said: "Let us show solidarity to a nation that has every right to be democratic. Let us remember what freedom WE have here in Neston and in the world generally."

They have urged the people of the CH64 postcode area to show solidarity by displaying a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, in the front window of homes. We've added a printable version of the sunflower illustrated above here or by clicking the image itself.

They continue: "Confined to a bunker, underground, in the dark, no food, no warmth and the uncertainty of wondering if life will ever be the same again. Or whether I will live or die. That cannot be acceptable in 2022."

