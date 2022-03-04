Russia Oil Still Making its Way to Stanlow Due to Loophole in Sanctions

Published: 4th March 2022 16:43

The Seacod tanker carrying Russian oil has docked at Tranmere, due to a loophole in government sanctions.

As part of sweeping restrictions against President Vladimir Putin's regime, any Russian owned, chartered or operated ships have been blocked from entering UK ports.

But, the Department for Transport, said the ban would not extend to Russian cargo carried on vessels from other nations.

The Seacod sails under a German flag but collected the oil in the Russian port of Primorsk, where it is said that 30% of Russian oil exports are loaded onto ships.

The Seacod was allowed to dock at Tranmere and its cargo is destined for the Stanlow oil refinery, owned by Essar Oil (UK) Ltd.

CREDIT: Liverpool Echo. The Seacod, pictured docked at Tranmere 4 March 2022,Councillor Jan Williamson, leader of Wirral Council, expressed her concerns on Twitter, saying "We are looking into this as a matter of urgency."

She later posted: "I have had confirmation that this is a German tanker carrying crude oil, likely for Stanlow.

"This is happening across the country and would require Gov restrictions to put a stop to it."

According to ITV News, the Seacod reportedly left Primorsk on Tuesday, 22 February, arriving in Merseyside yesterday, 3rd March. A spokesman for the firm said: "We support and are fully complying with the statutory framework implemented by the UK government with regards to Russia-related entities.

"We can confirm that a vessel has been approved to berth at Tranmere Oil Terminal by the Port Authority."

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, said: "My understanding is that Essar are lawfully entitled to take this tanker as the current ban relates to Russian ships not their cargo.

"That said, I think everyone who wants to support the people of Ukraine and see the strictest sanctions on Russia possible will agree that the distinction being made between a ban on ships but not their cargo is one that is not morally defensible and urgently needs Government action.

"It is all too easy to see how Russian imports will be able to continue into this country by sailing in under the flags of ships from other countries and I do not believe the public will accept that either.

"I have made my views clear to Essar and have asked them to confirm that they will not take any disciplinary action against employees who refuse to handle this cargo as a matter of conscience."

