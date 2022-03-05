  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Ukelele Group 64 N'Ukes Have Given Their First Indoor Gig in Two Years

Published: 5th March 2022 19:26

Visiting Hallwood Court Care Home, the 64 N'Ukes played to an audience that was happy to see them back after two long years.  

Chris Lett, Leader of Hip and Harmony ukelele group 64 N'Ukes, said: "Our first indoor gig for 2 years! We went to visit Hallwood Court... We were made to feel most welcome and everyone was so happy to see us back.

"We spent an hour singing with everyone, having a sing-song, a cuppa and some cake."

Stacey Fleetwood, a member of staff at Hallwood Court, joined the spirit of the day and had a rock and roll dance with one of the residents.

The group also performed a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for those who had recent birthdays. 

Chris continues: "After all the sadness and madness of COVID-19, we are all glad to be back out there with our ukelele group, spreading some happiness."

The 64 N'Ukes ukelele group.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies