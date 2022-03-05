Neston Ukelele Group 64 N'Ukes Have Given Their First Indoor Gig in Two Years

Published: 5th March 2022 19:26

Visiting Hallwood Court Care Home, the 64 N'Ukes played to an audience that was happy to see them back after two long years.

Chris Lett, Leader of Hip and Harmony ukelele group 64 N'Ukes, said: "Our first indoor gig for 2 years! We went to visit Hallwood Court... We were made to feel most welcome and everyone was so happy to see us back.

"We spent an hour singing with everyone, having a sing-song, a cuppa and some cake."

Stacey Fleetwood, a member of staff at Hallwood Court, joined the spirit of the day and had a rock and roll dance with one of the residents.

The group also performed a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' for those who had recent birthdays.

Chris continues: "After all the sadness and madness of COVID-19, we are all glad to be back out there with our ukelele group, spreading some happiness."

