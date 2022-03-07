Recognising People and Organisations Who Have Gone Above and Beyond

Published: 7th March 2022 16:36

Do you know a local person, team or organisation that has gone above and beyond for the NHS?

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston and colleagues, are on the lookout for individuals or teams worthy of the 2022 NHS Parliamentary Awards.

Caring people and organisations who have gone beyond the call of duty with their efforts in the last year are being urged to come forward.

Nominations are being sought and Mr Madders, until recently Shadow Minister (Health and Social Care), is hoping potentially worthy winners from his constituency will come forward.

Mr Madders said: "The nomination process has been designed to make it as easy as possible for individuals and organisations to complete. There are 10 categories in which you can put forward nomination suggestions to MPs.

"Each category will have three specific questions to guide the nominator and there is a 300-word limit for each nomination, although answers may be shorter."

The nomination process is open until Wednesday, 6 April. To find about the categories go to nhsparliamentaryawards.co.uk.

