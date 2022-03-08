  • Bookmark this page

Neston Friday Market Fundraiser for Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Published: 8th March 2022 11:31

Neston Town Council and Neston's Market Traders are holding a fundraising Market for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, on Friday 18th March. 

The Ukrainian flag.

Raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, there will be Red Cross collection tins and buckets available on the market, Friday 18th March, for cash donations big or small.

Neston Town Council Councillors will be collecting on the market and selling pre-loved books with all proceeds being donated to the Appeal. They also hope to be able to hand out sunflower plants, subject to availability, to show support, as the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

Supporting British Red Cross.

 The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

 

