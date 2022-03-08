National Lottery Open Week at Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 8th March 2022 17:18

RSPB says thank you to National Lottery players, offering free entry during this dedicated Open Week.

To say thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by National Lottery players, The National Lottery Open Week has returned to RSPB Burton for spring 2022, Monday 21st to Friday 25th March.

During the pandemic, the National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded funding to the RSPB, through its Heritage Emergency Fund. The programme aimed to help charities recover from a loss of revenue, and the additional costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This vital support during a challenging time has enabled the nature conservation charity to keep people connected to nature.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands is one such site, benefitting from support that helped to make it an even better place for wildlife and people by funding several improvements including its unique visitor centre and accessible nature trails.

To recognise this incredible contribution from Lottery players over the years, one National Lottery ticket or scratch card entitles the holder, plus up to one other adult and three children, to free entry during the National Lottery Open Week.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve said: "We are delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week. We're immensely grateful for the Lottery funding opportunities that have supported us through the pandemic and also through previous projects here.

"Burton Mere Wetlands is an ideal place to get outdoors and we hope National Lottery players will come along to see the fantastic facilities and nature conservation work they have contributed towards here. This is a great chance to explore our trails and discover the wonderful wildlife that lives here."

Darren Henley OBE, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum said: "The National Lottery Open Week is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of venues and projects across the UK to say thanks to players who raise £30 million each week for Good Causes. The UK is world-renowned for its rich and vibrant culture, and with so many incredible sites across sport, heritage, film, community and the arts sectors taking part in Open Week this year, National Lottery players are spoilt for choice when it comes to a great day out."

For further information on the offers, terms and conditions, visit events.rspb.org.uk/NationalLotteryOpenWeek.

