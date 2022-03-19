19 Mar 2022 - All Welcome for Messy Church Messy Mothers Day
|Published: 9th March 2022 17:36
Learning the stories from the Bible through craft and play, children are invited to Messy Church for a Messy Mothers Day.
Crafts and game, snacks and fun. Come along, all are welcome.
From 4pm to 6pm, Saturday, 19th March 2022.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
