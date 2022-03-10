  • Bookmark this page

Weekly Breastfeeding Group There to Support You

Published: 10th March 2022 11:08

The weekly sessions offer a safe and welcoming place to go, for comfort and advice on your breastfeeding journey. 

CREDIT: NHS Start4Life.

The Starting Well 0-19 Service, part of the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership health service, run a breastfeeding group, at Neston Community Youth Centre on Wednesdays from 11am to 12.30pm.

Call 0151 488 8036 to book on.

 

