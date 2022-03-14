An Update on the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

Author: Hilary Booth (Treasurer) Published: 14th March 2022 20:26

The community group have provided their latest monthly update:

It was lovely to see everyone again when we commenced our 2022 pop-up cafe opening on 27th February. The weather was dry and the morning was a huge success, and exceeded all expectations.

Apologies for not being able to have toasted teacakes later in the morning, but unfortunately there was a load balancing problem with the electricity supply to the toaster, and it cut off when overloaded! We are looking to have the electrical load supply re-balanced to resolve this issue.

Many thanks to The Liverpool Ramblers Walking Group for their kind donation, following a talk by Chris Hampshire to their group on the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS). Other FHRS talks to different groups in Wirral are planned although FHRS is always open to enquiries for additional talks for a donation that goes towards maintaining and developing Hadlow Road Station.

The next gardening day is Wednesday April 6th from 10am to 12 noon. Thank you to all who come to help, and everybody is welcome to join us for a cheerful morning for a free "cuppa" with a biscuit (or two) at 11am. You all make the Station gardens and surrounding area look attractive for everyone to enjoy. Thanks to Sue for litter picking.

The next FHRS pop-up cafe dates are Sunday 27th March, 10th April and 24th April from 10am to 1pm. We look forward to seeing you all there again. Fingers crossed for sunshine.

Hilary Booth (Treasurer)

