2022 Spring Neston Music Festival Details Now Announced

Published: 15th March 2022 17:28

The eagerly awaited 2022 Neston Music Festival programme is almost finalised with twelve events now confirmed.

Between Friday, 22 April and Sunday, 22 May, there will be something for most musical tastes: swing, jazz, classical, choral, big band, comic vocal, organ and in addition to ceilidh, a novelty dance group.

As well as some returning favourites such as Billy Thompson Gypsy Style and the Northern Rhythm Big Band, as well as the Wirral Classical Players, this year sees a welcome to international violinist Thelma Handy and local organist Dan Wakefield.

New visitors this year include Vale of Clwyd Singers and the Festival Hot Five. Also appearing is the acclaimed Rhos Male Voice Choir and a student organist supported by the Liverpool Organists' Association. This year, Cheshire Rural Touring Arts present two shows.

CREDIT: Festival website. Rhos Male Voice Choir. The Mersey Morris Men's Blue and Yellow Ceilidh was named some time ago, but takes on an alternative interpretation after the invasion of Ukraine.

The highest priced event is only £13 if booked in advance, and a number are free. Most are only £10 and for the first time, many are bookable online and payable by card at TicketSource.

Full details of events, dates, venues, ticket availability and booking are to be found at the Festival website nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

