Burglary in Ness is Stark Warning and Any Information that Could Help is Sought

Published: 16th March 2022 16:27

Cheshire Police are investigating a case of distraction burglary in Ness, and are appealing for information from the public.

On the afternoon of Saturday 12 March 2022, a male knocked at the door of a house on Smithy Close, Ness, Neston. While he spoke to the homeowner in the garden, another man entered the house and stole a number of items including a quantity of jewellery, a large amount of cash and a safe.

PC Jayne Sprawson, of Ellesmere Port local policing unit, said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have information on this burglary and the men involved, including any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.

"We believe the men responsible had previously been doing some work inside the property and on their return had stolen the safe with a quantity of jewellery and £6,000 cash.

"This is a terrible incident for the homeowner and one of the items was the victim's wedding ring, we would welcome any information to help with our enquiries.

"Please be extra aware of anything suspicious happening to you or in your local area, stay vigilant and if you do need to report anything, do not hesitate to contact Cheshire Police."

Anyone with information or footage that may assist with the ongoing investigation should visit our website, or call 101 quoting IML 1221565.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

CREDIT: Google Streetview. Smithy Close in Ness.CREDIT: Google Streetview. Smithy Close in Ness.

 

