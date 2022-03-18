Enjoy the Mother's Day Offer at Hadlow Road Pop-up Café

Published: 18th March 2022 10:40

On Mother's Day, the Friends of Hadlow Road Station have a special offer at the community pop-up café.

Price reduced to £4.

Bacon batches, cake, filter coffee and tea available on the platform at the old train station in Willaston, 10am to 1pm.

FHRS pop-up café is totally independent from the commercial café operating on the other part of the platform. All funds raised by FHRS are put back into Hadlow Road Station maintenance and development.

