Mother's Day Offer at Hadlow Road Pop-up Café

Published: 17th March 2022 16:03

On Mother's Day, the Friends of Hadlow Road have a special offer at the community pop-up café.

Bacon batches, cake, filter coffee and tea available on the platform 10am to 1pm.

FHRS Pop-up Café.FHRS pop-up café is totally independent from the commercial café operating on the other part of the platform at the Station.

All funds raised by FHRS providing this community event are put into Hadlow Road Station's maintenance and development.

