The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Damson Tree Planted at the Marshlands Road Allotment Site as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Initiative

Published: 17th March 2022 18:15

The Mayor of Neston takes part in the Nationwide Civic Tree Planting as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Initiative.

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell, took part in The National Civic Tree Planting Initiative on Friday, 11th March.

A damson tree was planted on the communal area of the Marshlands Road allotment site. The tree was added to other fruit trees and bushes provided by the Town Council to enhance a small but productive communal area which tenants are creating from an overgrown corner of the site. The area will be maintained organically to support wildlife and encourage biodiversity.

Plot holders have already made communal composting bays from pallets in order to increase the amount of waste material recycled on site and have plans to upcycle the remaining pallet boards to create a communal seating area.

The plot holders will share the fruits of their labour and any surplus will be given to the local foodbank.

The mayor of Neston Cllr Steve Wastell (centre) with some of the sites plot holders. The mayor of Neston Cllr Steve Wastell (centre) with some of the sites plot holders.

Cllr Wastell said: "I am pleased to have been able to take part in the tree planting initiative which was organised to support The Queen's Green Canopy project. I also enjoyed meeting plot holders today and seeing how they are working together to
increase both the productivity and the biodiversity of the allotment site."

The tree has been plotted on the Queen's Green Canopy website and is part of the comprehensive record of all of the Jubilee trees planted during this planting season.

Neston Town Council are delighted to have taken part in these initiatives during the Jubilee year and updates will follow as further Jubilee plans are finalised.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
